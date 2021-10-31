AP Top 25: Michigan State jumps up to 5

The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4.

The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015.

In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon was seventh.

No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

