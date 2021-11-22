x
Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives to the basket against the Arizona during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

LAS VEGAS — Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event. 

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance. 

Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3. 

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) and Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) fight for a ball during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

    

