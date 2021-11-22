Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

LAS VEGAS — Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event.

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance.

Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3.

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

Michigan vs. Arizona 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.