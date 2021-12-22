Back up plans are in place for College Football Playoff

With Omicron cases surging, a new policy was written this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You hate to even think about it, but with rising COVID cases there are now new contingency plans in place should the virus force the cancellation of any games in the College Football Playoff.

If Michigan or any other of the three teams in the semifinal are unable to play because of an outbreak, the team affected by COVID-19 will forfeit and the opponent will advance to the title game.

In the case of an outbreak before the big match, they will try to reschedule the game which is slated to go down on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

If they're unable to play by Jan. 14, then the unaffected to team will win the championship. Should both teams be unable to go, then the game will be declared a no contest and there will be no winner this year.

As of now though, it's still all systems go for the pair or semifinal games. Michigan battles Georgia on the orange bowl on New Years Eve. That same day, Alabama will battle Cincinnati.

