Ball State pulls away late, beats Western Michigan 45-20

The score was tied 17-all at halftime, but Ball State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Western Michigan 45-20.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drew Plitt passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns -- including a 75-yarder to Jalen McGaughy on the first play from scrimmage -- and Ball State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Western Michigan 45-20 in Mid-American Conference action. 

After Plitt staked Ball State (3-3, 1-1) to the lead 11 seconds into the game, the Broncos (4-2, 1-1) responded with short touchdown runs by La'Darius Jefferson and Kaleb Eleby to grab a 14-7 lead by quarter's end. Plitt knotted the score early in the second period on a 21-yard TD toss to Yo'Heinz Tyler. 

Both teams added field goals and it was 17-all at halftime. 

Nick Mihalic kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put Western Michigan up 20-17, but it was all Cardinals after that.

