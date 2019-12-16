ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A bat used by Babe Ruth to hit his 500th major league home run sold for more than $1 million at an Orange County auction this weekend.

The bat brought in a record $1,000,800 at the SCP Auctions closing sports auction of the year on Saturday.

The buyer was not identified.

"Babe Ruth memorabilia continues to be among the most prized artifacts for all worldwide collectors, and this outstanding bat proved that once again," SCP Auctions president David Kohler said.

Ruth hit his 500th home run on August 11, 1929, in a game against the Cleveland Indians at League Park in Cleveland. He was the first of only 27 Major League Baseball players to reach that mark, according to the Associated Press.

Ruth gave the autographed bat to his friend Jim Rice, the former mayor of Suffern, New York, according to the AP. It was in the Rice family for nearly 75 years.