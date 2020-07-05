WALKER, Mich — Ken Fussman feels like he’s fighting a losing battle.

“It’s constant and it changes everyday,” the 41-year-old Walker resident explains. “We can have one plan and it will change tomorrow and then we have another plan and it changes the next day.”

As the president of the Western Little League, he’s tackling problems he never knew he would have to face. Their season was supposed to start in early April but thanks to the ongoing pandemic, there’s a chance over 500 kids in his district won’t get to play baseball this summer.

“It’s difficult, it’s not easy. It’s hard on families, it’s hard on kids,” Fussman said.

All across the state, many Little League districts have already shut down play for the summer. Fussman is holding out hope for Western and it’s not just for the kids’ sake.

“If we were to shut down,” Fussman said. “We would probably have to come up with somehow 30 grand to break even.”

Fussman believes his district would survive but others won't be as lucky.

"95 % of the leagues around the country will crumble," he estimates.

Even if they do play, things will be different in the name of safety. Fussman is discussing having less spectators in the stands. He’s also trying to enforce social distancing among the players, something he says is easier said than done.

“When you put 8-year-olds in the dugout,” he laughs. “They like to wrestle a little bit. They like to get up close, and get in each other’s face, that’s what kid’s do.”

And that’s what Fussman is hoping they get the chance to do this summer. Sure it’s late in the game and he’s behind but he’s not accepting defeat.

“We still intend, the local district still intends, and the state still intends to have a season,” Fussman said.

