Competitive environment crucial for young Tigers

DETROIT — It’s been clear for while that preparing for this baseball season will be different. Instead of a full schedule of formal spring training games, teams are mostly on their own.

That could make things particularly tricky for the Detroit Tigers, who have several top prospects in their player pool and need to decide just how soon they want to turn them loose at the major league level.

Manager Ron Gardenhire says the team is looking into setting up exhibition games against another team. But the Tigers will generally need to evaluate their players in workouts and intrasquad games.

