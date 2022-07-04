Whitecaps manager grateful team got to play on July 4

Manager Brayan Peña says playing on this day is a privilege.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Since the Minor Leagues switched their schedule to playing a six-game series every week following 2020, the minor league ball clubs play their games Tuesdays through Sundays.

However, Minor League baseball made an exception this year to play on Monday since it was the Fourth of July.

Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña is grateful for that decision.

Back in 1999, Peña defected from his home country of Cuba at just 16 years old.

He hopped out of his bathroom window, jumped into a car and came to the States to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing baseball in the major leagues.

It worked out quite well for Peña and he loves being able to still be around the game today. He played in the bigs for 12 seasons and now is the manager of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Peña says playing on the Fourth of July is a privilege.

“I am very proud and honored to call myself an American citizen because I know that this country means everything to me,” Peña said. “I really, really, really appreciate this great country. I really appreciate what this great country has given me and my family. For me it is a beautiful day. Winning or losing, it doesn’t matter. You know, I think this is one of those days where we all win.”

The Whitecaps won big as well. West Michigan took down the Dayton Dragons 20-1 on Monday night.

