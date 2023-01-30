Basketball pipeline from Michigan to Phoenix proves to be strong

Grand Rapids native Devin Booker, like Majerle, is also a three-time all-star and took the Suns to the NBA Finals.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan basketball legend Dan Majerle made his return back to Michigan from Phoenix this past weekend for the Chippewas Toilet Paper Toss game against Western Michigan.

It ended up being a great weekend for Thunder Dan. He got to see his son, Max, play for Central and watch his Chippewas defeat the Broncos 70-69 on a last second shot.

It was almost as enjoyable as Majerle's time in school. He certainly had success. Majerle was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 1988 NBA Draft.

The accomplishments did not stop after his time in Mount Pleasant.

Majerle won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics and was named a three-time all-star over his 15-year NBA career.

However, Majerle is not the only Michigander to achieve success at the NBA level in Phoenix.

Grand Rapids native Devin Booker, like Majerle, is a three-time all-star and also took the Suns to the NBA Finals.

Majerle thinks there must be something in the water in Michigan that works well for those who play basketball down in Arizona.

"Probably the weather, man," Majerle said. "You got nothing else to do in the winter except stay in and shoot. It's been fun to watch Devin grow as a basketball player. He was always really good. But for the Suns, he has really grown into somebody that really has no weaknesses in his game. He's a good Michigan guy. Down to earth. Midwestern. Understands what it takes. Really great with the fans. You can tell he is just overall a really good person."

Booker makes his return to the Mitten on Saturday as the Suns play the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.