AP source: Duke's Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22

Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions during a news conference at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Washington. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

A person familiar with the situation says Duke Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22. 

The person says former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on the decision. 

Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

