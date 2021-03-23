x
Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78

Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks scored 21 points each for the roller-coaster ride of a victory.
Michigan guard Chaundee Brown celebrates after a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU.  

The Wolverines used a 14-1 run over the decisive stretch midway through the second half to pull away and preserve. It's a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis. After the win, Michigan and Maryland were the only teams left for the Big Ten, which placed a nation-leading nine in the bracket.

