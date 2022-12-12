Gold taps Grand Rapids native Lacey James

The 6'9" Grand Rapids native will wear #4 for the Gold and is expected to suit up in Monday evening's game against the Sioux Fall Skyforce at Van Andel Arena.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Gold announced they've acquired area native Lacey James from the player pool.

The NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets will have the 6'9" James wear #4.

He will likely see playing time against the Sioux Fall Skyforce at Van Andel Arena Monday night at 7 p.m.

James was a three-year starter for Wayland Union High School. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2020 and is in his third season as a professional player.

He started the season on the Motor City Cruise's training camp roster and was later released into the player pool.

Welcome home @LaceyJames10. The Wayland product will suit up for @NBAGrandRapids tonight pic.twitter.com/51y1k6xEZd — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 12, 2022

Prior to the Cruise, James spent time with the Westchester Knicks of the G League and with the Scorchers in the British Basketball League.

In his time at Scorchers in the British BBL, James recorded an average of 12.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 1.4 APG in a total of 21 games.

