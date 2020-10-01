DETROIT — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein says he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his team.

ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein says he meant to say “slugs” in a reference to the team's effort level.

Beilein says he called his players to explain the situation. He says he has apologized.

Players Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. say they don't think there was any malice intended.

