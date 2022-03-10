x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Michigan State takes on Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will take on No. 2 seed Wisconsin.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Max Christie (5) dunks over Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Izzo's Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins Thursday evening in Indianapolis.

This will be the third time Seven-seed Michigan State will face 10th-seeded Maryland this year. 

Just days ago in the regular-season finale, these programs played one another with MSU coming out on top. 

The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will take on 2nd-seed Wisconsin. 

Michigan fell to Indiana earlier in the day. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

High school basketball highlights: See how West Michigan schools fared