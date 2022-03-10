Michigan State takes on Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will take on No. 2 seed Wisconsin.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Izzo's Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins Thursday evening in Indianapolis.

This will be the third time Seven-seed Michigan State will face 10th-seeded Maryland this year.

Just days ago in the regular-season finale, these programs played one another with MSU coming out on top.

The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will take on 2nd-seed Wisconsin.

Michigan fell to Indiana earlier in the day.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.