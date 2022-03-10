Michigan State takes on Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Izzo's Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins Thursday evening in Indianapolis.
This will be the third time Seven-seed Michigan State will face 10th-seeded Maryland this year.
Just days ago in the regular-season finale, these programs played one another with MSU coming out on top.
The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will take on 2nd-seed Wisconsin.
Michigan fell to Indiana earlier in the day.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.