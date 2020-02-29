PHOENIX — Derrick Rose scored 31 points, Christian Wood and Brandon Knight both added 19 and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Phoenix Suns 113-111.

The Pistons hadn't won since Feb. 5, when they beat Phoenix 116-108 in Detroit. They got the best of the Suns once again and picked up a road victory for the first time since Jan. 18.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points while Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a frustrating loss for Phoenix, which is running out of time to climb back into the Western Conference playoff race.

