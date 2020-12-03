KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan basketball coach Steve Hawkins has been fired. Hawkins spent 17 seasons as head coach of the Broncos.

WMU went 13-19 this season and was eliminated by Toledo 76-73 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday.

Athletic director Kathy Beauregard says she decided to make a change in the leadership of the men's basketball program, and the search for a new coach begins immediately.

Hawkins is the only coach in program history to win 100 MAC games.

