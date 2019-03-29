ANAHEIM, Calif. — Texas Tech is in a regional final for the second straight year after defeating Michigan 63-44 in the second West Region semifinal in Anaheim, California.

Jarrett Culver scored 22 points and Davide Moretti added 15 as the Red Raiders knocked out last year's national runner-up.

Texas Tech led most of the game and was up by as many as 25 as it held the Wolverines to 32.7 percent shooting from the field. Michigan missed its first 18 3-point attempts until C.J. Baird made one with 22 seconds remaining.

Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan with 17 points.

The Red Raiders will face Gonzaga for the right to go to the Final Four. It will be the third time the two teams have faced each other and the second time in NCAA Tournament play. Texas Tech has won both meetings.

