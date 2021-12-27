x
Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State up to No. 10

No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts after receiving a technical during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. 

The Bears had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee. 

Michigan State's Malik Hall, center, and Toledo's JT Shumate, left, and Kooper Jacobi fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The top five remained the same from last week — with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor. 

Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 and the Vols moved up five spots to No. 14. 

No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, pulls down a rebound next to Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

