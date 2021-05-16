Ben Wallace elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

His tireless work ethic, grit and determination helped define Pistons basketball and will continue to set the standard for years to come.”

DETROIT, Michigan — Ben Wallace, defensive anchor of the Detroit Pistons’ 2004 NBA Championship team, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, making him the first undrafted NBA player to do so.

Wallace played 1,088 career NBA games over 16 seasons with Washington, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. He received four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named an NBA All-Star four times during his career.

In addition, Wallace is one of only 40 players to record 10,000 rebounds.

"(Wallace's) election to the Hall of Fame rightly recognizes his place among the best to ever play the game of basketball. By always putting his teammates and winning above all else, Ben has contributed so much to the sport and to the rich tradition of our franchise," said Pistons owner Tom Gores. "He is an icon who inspired generations of basketball players and fans with his effort and tenacity. His tireless work ethic, grit and determination helped define Pistons basketball and will continue to set the standard for years to come.”

The hall of fame will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 11.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.