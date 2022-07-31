Big first inning lifts Whitecaps to 6-5 victory over the Dragons

West Michigan piled on five runs in the first frame.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps were in danger of losing their first series since the end of May on Sunday afternoon, but thanks to a big first inning that streak stays alive with the 6-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons.

That's a Whitecaps Winner! pic.twitter.com/DCKQ5h5tjK — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 31, 2022

The first two runs were scored thanks to a Bryant Packard single with the bases loaded. Josh Crouch would drive in a run with a sac fly. Corey Joyce was able to add some more insurance with a RBI double down the first baseline.

Joyce would record another RBI in the third inning with a double to deep left center. Joyce finished the day with three hits and two RBI.

His second RBI-double ended up being the difference in this ballgame, and for that, @CoreyJoyce7 is our @MercBank Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/1VNCoPiEwl — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 31, 2022

After a tough first inning where he loaded the bases, Whitecaps pitcher Carlos Guzman settled in giving up one earned run and striking out four batters over five innings.

.@wmwhitecaps pitcher Carlos Guzman threw a pitch so nasty, it caused the Dragons batter to lose his bat.



Got 'em with the strikeout. pic.twitter.com/ip3X0UIpmF — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) July 31, 2022

The Dragons would keep the Whitecaps on their heels with two runs in the sixth inning, and an additional run in the seventh but West Michigan holds on.

The Whitecaps have not lost a series since they played these same Dayton Dragons from May 24-29.

Next up for the Whitecaps is a 12-game road trip starting in Lansing against the Lugnuts.

