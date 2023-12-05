Big seventh inning over SVSU lifts GVSU softball to regional title game

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The two-seeded Grand Valley State softball team tallied a 6-0 victory over GLIAC foe and three-seeded Saginaw Valley State Friday (May 12) in NCAA Midwest Regional action. The Lakers, 42-6 and ranked 8th in the country, advance to Championship Saturday to face a yet to be determined foe. First pitch is set for noon at the Laker Softball Field.



GVSU lost the coin toss and batted first as the visiting team. RF Joanna Cirrincione opened the game with a walk and stolen base, followed by a Lydia Goble 1-out double to right center to score Cirrincione. Senior All-American Hannah Beatus had all the runs she needed as she was dealing in the circle. The only hit Beatus allowed was a 2-out single in the bottom of the second. The Laker defense was stellar once again as Beatus tossed 100 pitches and induced eight ground outs and seven fly outs. Beatus struck out six and walked just one.



The Lakers offense broke the game open in the top of the seventh with five runs on four hits. 2B Morgan Spicer walked and CF Eliana Eiland reached on a bunt single. 3B Megan Koenigshof singled to load the bases and Cirrincione singled to center to plate a pair. Goble then added an RBI single to center to up the Laker lead to 5-0. Morgan Wagner drove in the sixth run with a sac fly to right.



Cirrincione was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Goble was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Koenigshof tallied a pair of hits, followed by Eiland and Hannah Hollister each collecting a hit. Speed played a role as well with Cirrincione, Hollister, Eiland and Koenigshof each stealing a base.