CHICAGO, Illinois — Beginning Thursday, all Big Ten Conference Men's Basketball Tournament games will severely limit their attendees.

Because of fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, only coaches, players, event staff, essential team and conference staffs, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams will be allowed to attend the games.

Arenas will be mostly empty.

The Conference isn't stopping there. Moving forward, all Big Ten winter and spring sports will face the same crowd restrictions.

"[This is] to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the Big Ten said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA said both the men's and women's March Madness Tournaments would be played without fans in the stands; only close family of players and coaches will be allowed.

