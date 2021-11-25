x
Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate

The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference’s front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Credit: AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 6 Michigan on Saturday for a game with stakes fitting for a late November showdown between top-10 teams. 

The Buckeyes haven't lost to Michigan since 2011. 

Michigan State visits Penn State in bounce-back mode after getting hammered at Ohio State last week. 

Iowa looks to beat Nebraska for a seventh straight time Friday.

