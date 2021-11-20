x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Bingham double-double helps Michigan State top EMU

Michigan State battled past Eastern Michigan 83-59, despite shooting a season-low 44% from the field.
Credit: AP
Eastern Michigan's Yusuf Jihad, center, looks to shoot against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and Gabe Brown (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Marcus Bingham Jr. had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Michigan State battled past Eastern Michigan 83-59 despite shooting a season-low 44% from the field.

Malik Hall added 15 points, Max Christie 13 and Gabe Brown 10 for the Spartans, who made 30 of 68 shots, including 4 of 17 from behind the 3-point arc. 

Noah Farrakhan led the Eagles with 14 points and six rebounds, Monty Scott added 10 points with five assists and Colin Golson had 11 points off the bench.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Concerns grow over Chinese tennis star