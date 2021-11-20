Bingham double-double helps Michigan State top EMU

Michigan State battled past Eastern Michigan 83-59, despite shooting a season-low 44% from the field.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Marcus Bingham Jr. had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Michigan State battled past Eastern Michigan 83-59 despite shooting a season-low 44% from the field.

Malik Hall added 15 points, Max Christie 13 and Gabe Brown 10 for the Spartans, who made 30 of 68 shots, including 4 of 17 from behind the 3-point arc.

Noah Farrakhan led the Eagles with 14 points and six rebounds, Monty Scott added 10 points with five assists and Colin Golson had 11 points off the bench.

