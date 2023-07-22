Blake Corum brings football camp to West Michigan

He's also put on a youth football camps in his home state of Virginia and in Ann Arbor.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum loves to give back.

He passed out turkeys on Thanksgiving on the east side of the state last fall to those who could not afford the bird on the national holiday.

He's also put on a youth football camps in his home state of Virginia and in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, his camp came to West Michigan.

The Michigan star opened up camp at East Kentwood High School, where he let the over 400 kids in attendance ask him questions about his Michigan football career, faith and what's has made him such a successful running back.

They even asked the Michigan star who is better: Corum or Michigan State great Kenneth Walker the third? Corum stayed humble.

He took pictures with the campers in attendance and is glad to give back to the West Side of the Mitten.

"You know I have never really been too far outside of Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Detroit," Corum said. "I haven't really come out here. So I took the little two hour drive because I know there are a lot of Michigan fans out here. I know a lot of kids look up to us Michigan players. That's why I wanted to come out here. It means a lot. It means I am doing something right. Michigan is doing something right. Having so many kids look up to you. That's what motivates you. That's what keeps you pushing. That's what is going to keep me pushing when camp starts. When Day 20 kids hard, these kids are looking up to you. Keep pushing."

Corum also says his knee is feeling "98-percent" and he'll be ready for the season opener against East Carolina.

