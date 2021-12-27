x
Blueprint: Can 'Bama's success help Michigan vs. Georgia?

Michigan is unlikely to attack Georgia through the air the way Alabama did, but the Wolverines will have a few tricks for the Bulldogs.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia’s defense was nearly invincible for three months, allowing less than a touchdown per game. Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama. 

The Crimson Tide won 41-24. Can No. 2 Michigan find similar success against No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday night? 

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis says it's hard to call what Alabama did a blueprint. He says nobody else was able to use it. 

Michigan is unlikely to attack Georgia through the air the way Alabama did, but the Wolverines will have a few tricks for the Bulldogs.

