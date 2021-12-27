Blueprint: Can 'Bama's success help Michigan vs. Georgia?

Michigan is unlikely to attack Georgia through the air the way Alabama did, but the Wolverines will have a few tricks for the Bulldogs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia’s defense was nearly invincible for three months, allowing less than a touchdown per game. Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide won 41-24. Can No. 2 Michigan find similar success against No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday night?

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis says it's hard to call what Alabama did a blueprint. He says nobody else was able to use it.

