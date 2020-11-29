x
Bob Miller, "Whiz Kid" Phillie, Titans' coach, dies at 94

Miller was 896-780-2 from 1965-2001.
DETROIT — Bob Miller, a right-hander for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 1950 “Whiz Kids” National League pennant winner who went on to coach alma mater Detroit Mercy for 36 years, died Saturday. He was 94. 

Miller pitched two seasons for the Titans in 1947-48 before signing with Philadelphia. In 10 seasons with the Phillies, he was 42-42 with 14 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 261 appearances, including 69 starts. 

In 1950 as a rookie, he was 11-6 with a save. He started and lost Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. 

He returned to Detroit Mercy as an assistant coach in 1963 and became head coach in 1965 after Lloyd Brazil was killed in an auto accident. Miller was 896-780-2 from 1965-2001.

