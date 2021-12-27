Broncos win bowl game against Nevada

Wester Michigan University is celebrating its second bowl game win in program history.

DETROIT — The Broncos are celebrating their second bowl game win in program history at Ford Field Monday afternoon.

Western Michigan University had a home-state advantage in taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Once they started scoring in the first, the Broncos didn't stop.

Broncos absolutely rolling here at Ford Field. @WMU_Football leads Nevada 31-10 in the first half of the @quicklanebowl. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/7AjDFBZyEq — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 27, 2021

In the 4th, Jaxson Kincaide's touchdown sent some Nevada fans to the exits.

TOUCHDOWN BRONCOS!!! Trae Allen scores his first career touchdown to extend the WMU lead to 52-24!#LetsRide // #QLB2021 — Western Michigan Football (@WMU_Football) December 27, 2021

After going 1-9 in bowl games, WMU wasn't going to let this one go.

The Broncos won 52-24 over Nevada.

THE 2021 QUICK LANE BOWL CHAMPIONS:



WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY BRONCOS pic.twitter.com/mag5xVaNRo — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) December 27, 2021

If you're still hungry for more college football, Michigan State University takes on Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, while the University of Michigan heads to the Orange Bowl to face Georgia on Dec. 31.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Sports Director Jamal Spencer is in Detroit and will have highlights on 13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 5 and 6 p.m.

