Broncos win bowl game against Nevada

DETROIT — The Broncos are celebrating their second bowl game win in program history at Ford Field Monday afternoon.
Western Michigan University had a home-state advantage in taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
Once they started scoring in the first, the Broncos didn't stop.
In the 4th, Jaxson Kincaide's touchdown sent some Nevada fans to the exits.
After going 1-9 in bowl games, WMU wasn't going to let this one go.
The Broncos won 52-24 over Nevada.
If you're still hungry for more college football, Michigan State University takes on Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, while the University of Michigan heads to the Orange Bowl to face Georgia on Dec. 31.
Quick Bowl Game 2021
13 ON YOUR SIDE Sports Director Jamal Spencer is in Detroit and will have highlights on 13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 5 and 6 p.m.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.