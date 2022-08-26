Brothers take the field as opponents, starting quarterbacks for rival teams

David is a senior at Tri-County High School, while Ryan is a sophomore at Lakeview.

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — It was a sibling rivalry for a lifetime in the making Friday night. Two brothers met on the football field for the first time as opponents.

David and Ryan Sheehan have been playing football almost their entire lives. But for most of that time, they've been teammates.

David is a senior at Tri-County High School, while Ryan is a sophomore at Lakeview High School. Both are their teams starting quarterbacks, and both even wear number ten. They've known they had each other on the schedule for months now, but only found out on Tuesday that Ryan was named the starter for Friday's game.

Their parents say all their lives, they've had a fun, in-home rivalry with each other, which amped up over the last week.

Mom Rachel Sheehan says over the last few days, the community realized the link between the two quarterbacks, and their family became the talk of the county.

The parents say they are extremely proud of each of their sons. They split time sitting on both the home and away sides of the field, not wanting to show favoritism.

In the end, it was the veteran leadership of older brother David that prevailed, with Tri-County beating Lakeview 50-19. So that should be a fun dinner table conversation for years to come.

