Browns look to rebound from blowout loss, host winless Lions

The Lions are desperate for their first win. The Browns can't afford a loss to stay in the playoff hunt.
The Lions are desperate for their first win. 

The Browns can't afford a loss to stay in the playoff hunt. 

Both teams head into Sunday's matchup in Cleveland with banged-up starting quarterbacks. 

Detroit's Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury while Browns QB Baker Mayfield is nursing shoulder, foot and knee injuries. 

The Browns are seeking consistency after blowing out Cincinnati two weeks ago before losing by 38 at New England last week. 

The Lions managed a tie last week in Pittsburgh, leaning on running back D'Andre Swift, who had 33 carries for 130 yards.

