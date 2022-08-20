Bung Hammers game suspended to Sunday due to weather

The Beer City Bung Hammers are 2-1 in West Michigan.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — For one night every season, the West Michigan Whitecaps turn into the Beer City Bung Hammers to represent Beer City U.S.A.

Saturday night was that night at LMCU Ballpark as Beer City welcomed in the Lake County Captains. As the Bung Hammers, the Whitecaps have a 2-1 record since the tradition began in 2018.

The Bung Hammers would get going in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Jake Holton's 13th home run of the season. That put Beer City up 1-0.

Lake County tied the game in the second inning on a RBI Aaron Bracho double.

However, the Bung Hammers would respond with an Austin Murr RBI single in the bottom of the third to take the 2-1 lead.

No @wmwhitecaps baseball tonight, that’s cause the ‘Caps are the Beer City Bung Hammers for the night!



West Michigan is 2-1 as the Bung Hammers as they lead the Captains 2-1 in the 4th.



I’ll have more from LMCU Ballpark tonight at 11 on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/r0OaUB4l4A — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 20, 2022

Captains left fielder Korey Holland would tie the game in the 5th with a standing RBI triple to make it 2-2.

In the sixth, Connor Kokx gives the Captains a three-run lead thanks to a three-run blast to left center field.

The game was suspended shortly after the home run due to the thunderstorms in the area.

WEATHER UPDATE: Due to field conditions and lightning in the area, tonight's game has been SUSPENDED.



Tonight's game will be completed TOMORROW, beginning at 1:00pm!



Once the game concludes, we'll take a 30-minute break and start our scheduled, 9-inning game. pic.twitter.com/KstnQtLcFN — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 21, 2022