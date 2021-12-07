x
Cabrera drives in 5 in Detroit's 14-0 rout of Texas

The Detroit Tigers went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 14-0.
Credit: AP
Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT, Michigan — Miguel Cabrera drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded double in a four-run fifth inning, and the Detroit Tigers went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 14-0. 

The Rangers have lost six straight, the last three by a combined score of 29-0. 

The last major league team to allow that many runs while being shut out in three straight games was the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas, who were outscored 31-0 between July 6-9. Akil Baddoo had four RBIs and scored three times.

