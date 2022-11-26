Caledonia loses to Belleville in Div. 1 state finals

The Scots end the year with a 12-2 record.

DETROIT — Caledonia advanced to the Division 1 state championship on the backs of its defense. The Scots allowed 26, 13, 14 and zero points in their playoff run, but once they reached the title game they ran into an offense they couldn't slow down.

Caledonia lost to Belleville 35-17.

"Second half they just wore us down with their size," said Caledonia head coach Derek Pennington Sr. "I'm proud of our kids, proud of the effort they gave. Great group, won 12 games and I'm super proud of them."

The Tigers were led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, a player regarded by many publications as the best sophomore quarterback in the nation. Underwood ran for 149 yards and a touchdown while completing 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's a five-star kid," said Pennington Sr. "He's a great player. We had a bunch of kids from Caledonia chasing him around. Hats off to him, he's obviously got a bright future."

It was the final game in purple and white for senior quarterback Mason McKenzie. The 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 2022 MVP ran for 134 yards, but was off the mark through the air. McKenzie completed just 6-of-18 attempts for 77 yards and two interceptions.

"We had a great season and we've got to keep our heads high," McKenzie said. "It definitely sucks to lose your last game and this is my last game at Caledonia. It's definitely tough, but we had a great season. There's not a much better experience than this, it was really awesome here, but it sucks to lose."

Mckenzie led the Scots offense on scoring drives in the first and second quarter, both capped off by 1-yard TD runs by Brock Townsend. Belleville tied the game, 14-14, just before halftime.

Both defenses came up with stops on 4th down to start the third quarter. After that, the Scots put together a 12-play, 60 yard drive that took 5:25 off the clock. Despite moving the ball to the five-yard line, Caledonia could only muster a field goal. Luke Volger's 22-yard kick gave the Scots a 17-14 lead.

From that point out, it was all Belleville. The Tigers scored touchdowns on three of their next four possessions as they went on to win their second straight state championship.

Caledonia, who reached the championship game for the first time since 2005, ends the year with a 12-2 record. Pennington Sr. says it's one of the best efforts he's ever seen from a school with the smallest enrollment of any Division 1 school in the state of Michigan.

"You're talking about 1,400 kids at Caledonia and we're running around giving it everything we've got. I'm proud of our kids."

"We just put us (Caledonia) back on the map," McKenzie added.

