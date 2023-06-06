Caledonia football star Brock Townsend commits to Central Michigan

On Tuesday night, Caledonia running back Brock Townsend committed to play college football for Jim McElwain at Central Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALEDONIA, Mich. — One of the best high school football players in West Michigan knows where he is playing college football.

On Tuesday night, Caledonia running back Brock Townsend committed to play college football for Jim McElwain at Central Michigan.

The junior also had offers from Toledo, Western Michigan and Ferris State.

The Class of 2024 star ran for more than 1,100 yards last season, helping the Fighting Scots advance to the state championship for the first time since 2005. Townsend also scored the first touchdown in the state title loss for Caledonia. He played in the state championship game with a broken hand.