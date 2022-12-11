Caledonia, Muskegon bring home regional titles

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Regional champions were crowned on Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines, and even more players got some hardware Saturday afternoon.
Here are scores from Saturday and future games for local West Michigan teams:
DIVISION 1
Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14
The Fighting Scots will play Clarkston at East Lansing High School on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Forest Hills Central travels to Portage Northern to play Dexter on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20
The Big Reds will match up with DeWitt in the state semifinals at Greenville on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4
South Christian will meet up with Edwardsburg at Harper Creek High School in the state semifinals on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Gladwin 26, Oakridge 8
Grand Rapids Catholic Central will play the Flying G's at Ithaca Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
DIVISION 6
West Catholic travels to Coldwater to play Clinton on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.