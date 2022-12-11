Caledonia, Muskegon bring home regional titles

Here are scores from Saturday and future games for local West Michigan teams.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Regional champions were crowned on Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines, and even more players got some hardware Saturday afternoon.

DIVISION 1

Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14

The Fighting Scots will play Clarkston at East Lansing High School on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

2022 Regional Champions! Go Scots! pic.twitter.com/tHcwA0tamE — Caledonia Football (@CaledoniaFootb1) November 12, 2022

DIVISION 2

Forest Hills Central travels to Portage Northern to play Dexter on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20

The Big Reds will match up with DeWitt in the state semifinals at Greenville on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Muskegon avenges reg season loss to Zeeland West, beating the Dux 27-20 in D3 reg final.



Big Reds will face Dewitt in semis- the teams quite familiar w/one another in recent years:

- Big Reds knocking Dewitt out in ‘17 regional & ‘19 semis

- Dewitt bouncing Muskegon in ‘20 semis — Muskegon County HSFB (@MuskCoFootball) November 12, 2022

DIVISION 4

South Christian will meet up with Edwardsburg at Harper Creek High School in the state semifinals on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Gladwin 26, Oakridge 8

Grand Rapids Catholic Central will play the Flying G's at Ithaca Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

DIVISION 6