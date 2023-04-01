Calvin tops Albion 72-67 to begin MIAA play

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin opened conference play with a gritty 72-67 victory over Albion Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena.



Wednesday's game marked the MIAA opener for the Knights who entered the game ranked 23rd by D3hoops.com. Calvin trailed 34-32 at the break and later 59-58 with just 6:32 remaining but an 11-2 Calvin run fueled by a pair of clutch three-point baskets by junior Marcus Bult (Wheaton, Il./Wheaton Academy) gave the Knights enough breathing room to pull away for the win.



Albion (3-9 overall, 0-1 MIAA) had Calvin on its heels early, leading 13-5 and later 19-12. Calvin (9-3 overall, 1-0 MIAA) fought back to take its first lead since the opening minute on a Luka Ressler (Grand Rapids, Mich./G.R. Catholic Central HS) jump shot with 1:48 left in the half. Albion scored the final four points of the half however including a shot at the first half horn to lead by two at halftime.



In the second half, Calvin used 17 points from junior Uchenna Egekeze (Huntley, Il./Huntley HS) including a pair of steals that led to breakaway dunks.



Albion hung tight as the Knights misfired at the free throw line despite being in the bonus with 14 minutes left in regulation. Calvin's free throw misfortunates allowed Albion to take a 59-58 lead but Ressler responded with a key layup in traffic to give Calvin a 60-59 lead with six minutes remaining. The Ressler sparked Calvin's 11-2 run with Bult punctuating the scoring spurt with back-to-back three-pointers from the right side to put the Knights up eight.



Calvin hunkered down from that point on to seal the win.



Egekeze finished the game with a career-high 26 points to go with five steals and a blocked shot. Freshman Jalen Overway (Holland, Mich./Holland Christian HS) had a monster game with 18 points and 15 rebounds including several big boards inside the final five minutes of play. Bult just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds while Ressler dropped in 10 points off the bench.



Calvin shot 48.3 percent from the field but converted just 44.0 percent (11 of 25) of its free throw attempts. Calvin held a 44-34 rebounding advantage. Albion shot 43.5 percent from the field.



COACHES COMMENT: "Not an easy win by any means but we got the win and that was the important part," said Calvin head coach Bill Sall. "Uchenna carried our offense for most of the second half but then we got some big contributions from others in the closing minutes. We tried to tell the young guys that the intensity of conference play would be much higher tonight and they learned the lesson that it was. I think this will continue to be a season of learning for this (young) team but the hope is that we continue to build and grow."



NEXT UP: Calvin will host Alma on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Van Noord Arena and will again be part of a home doubleheader with the women's varsity team host Alma at 1 p.m. in the game preceding.