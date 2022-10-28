Calvin University will enter Division III football as the Knights

A search will begin early next month for the program's head coach.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is preparing to enter Division III football next fall as the Calvin Knights.

The Board of Trustees voted on and approved the university's 2023 sports strategic plan, which includes adding women's acrobatics and tumbling, men’s volleyball and men’s football to the NCAA Division III athletics.

There is also a plan to look into an expanded ice hockey program, including adding a women's team.

“We are one of the premier athletics programs in all of Division III, so why not add more offerings that meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. Wiebe Boer, president of Calvin University. “By adding these sports, we are providing students who have competed throughout high school the opportunity to get the best Christian liberal arts education around and continue the sport they love. It’s a win-win.”

The university also produces more Academic All-Americans than almost all Division III institutions and ranks 19th all-time in all divisions.

“We are excited to extend Calvin’s athletic brand to as many student-athletes as possible. This translates to competitive excellence and a compelling student-athlete experience in a faith-based institution. That’s Calvin,” said Dr. Jim Timmer, director of athletics for Calvin University.

The sports strategic plan also includes a significant renovation and expansion of Calvin’s outdoor athletic facilities. That includes the construction of new outdoor facilities for soccer, lacrosse and football.

Searches for head coaches in men’s volleyball and women's acrobatics and tumbling are underway, with a search for Calvin's football coach beginning early next month.

