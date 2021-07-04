x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole

Davis misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Troy Merritt made bogey.
Credit: AP
Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Davis won on the fifth playoff hole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Michigan — Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff. Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes. 

The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey. 

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt and Joaquin Niemann at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. 

Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.