Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams.
Credit: AP
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins that also scored Jonathan Schoop, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT, Michigan — Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win. The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. 

Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit. The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday's doubleheader was rained out. 

The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

