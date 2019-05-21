GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Carl Paganelli Sr., known as one of the "founding fathers" of football officiating in West Michigan, has reportedly died.

The West Michigan Officials Association made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying the 82-year-old died at his home in Florida.

According to Sportal, Paganelli served WMOA for almost 60 years and is a member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. They say he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2016.

Paganelli officiated in the United States Football League, the World Football League, Arena Football League and small colleges. He also served as the head of officials for the Mid-American Conference.

Paganelli's sons -- Carl Jr., Perry and Dino -- have all gone on to officiate in the National Football League. Perry and Carl Jr. officiated Super Bowl XLI together in 2007, and Dino was an official in Super Bowl XLVII.

