Catholic Central alum Nolan Ziegler creates project to send signed jerseys to kids with disabilities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Long before Nolan Ziegler landed a football scholarship at the University of Notre Dame, he helped Grand Rapids Catholic Central win three consecutive state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, the former Cougar recently discovered his impact goes far beyond the gridiron.

Ziegler always dreamed of playing under the bright lights of Notre Dame Stadium

"It's amazing," Ziegler said. "The fans, the atmosphere, my family being there, it is just an amazing place. It's an amazing place to play."

That's why he committed to the blue and gold way back in 2020.

"Notre Dame is so special to me," Ziegler said. "I've grown up a fan. I had family play there. I am just passionate about the school overall. It is my place to be. "

It's also a place Irish fans flock from all over to visit.

"[Our fans are] countrywide, even nationwide," Ziegler said. "We're playing in Ireland [next year]. We have many fans there. It's just awesome to have that impact and bring good into the world."

Ziegler has already brought good into the world in a big way in just one year in South Bend.

"His single act of kindness has created something in my son that is absolutely unbelievable," lifelong Notre Dame fan Brad Blake said.

A few months ago, Brady Blake, a 12-year-old from West Virginia who has dealt with spina bifida since birth, stopped by campus to meet the team. He came to a spring practice wearing a smile from ear to ear.

"I was grateful to meet him," Ziegler said. "I was blessed to be at a place to be able to have an impact on him."

The impact did not stop after the practice.

A few weeks later, a signed green No. 42 Nolan Ziegler Notre Dame jersey along with a handwritten note from the Caledonia native appeared on Brady's doorstep in West Virginia.

This guy @nolanziegler24 is a great reason to Love ND (as well as his parents). He sent Brady a signed Jersey. We surprised him. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/fVvRUpMT4i — Brad Blake (@bradblake) May 24, 2023

"I was not expecting that," Brady said.

Now that green jersey is Brady's favorite thing.

"It's really cool," Brady said. "I am going to wear this a lot."

Ziegler plans on doing acts of kindness like this a lot more often too.

"I have grown up in a family that gives more than you get," Ziegler said. "I have little siblings. I know how much it means to them when they receive things from players and different colleges."

Ziegler is in the early stages of creating a Name Image and Likeness project called "Angel Jerseys." His goal is to get athletes at not just Notre Dame but from colleges all over the country to send signed jerseys and letters to kids with disabilities.

"I think it is something I want to continue on with to keep giving back to the community," Ziegler said.

The Irish linebacker intends on doing this for a long time.

"I just want to continue to do this in the future," Ziegler said. "Just continuing to give more than I get."

Angel Jerseys is still in the beginning stages of its creation, but Ziegler has been in contact with Notre Dame football legend Brady Quinn on how to grow this even bigger.

Brady also has made a huge impact in his hometown of Huntington, West Virginia with his own foundation called "Brady's Steps." The foundation has raised over $300,000 over the years with big events every year including a 3-on-3 basketball tournament as well as a 5k run.

