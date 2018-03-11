After a sluggish start, the Cougars took off once O.K. Blue play started. No one has come within single digits of Catholic Central since week four.

Would Whitehall have any better luck tonight in the district final at Cougar Stadium?

Not really. This game was a one-sided affair, with Catholic Central only letting up one touchdown. The Cougars putting up 42 points total.

Catholic Central advances to next week's regional finals.

