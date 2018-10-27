The Cedar Springs Red Hawks will play for a district championship next week, after defeating Gaylord 46-7 in Friday night’s district semi-final at Red Hawk Stadium.

The Red Hawks scored early and often. Kolby Swank scored just over two minutes into the game. Ryan Ringler added two touchdowns to put Cedar Springs up 24-0 with 6 minutes left in the half. The game was never in doubt after that.

Cedar Springs moves on to face undefeated Mt. Pleasant next week.

Greetings from Cedar Springs, where the Red Hawks begin what could be a deep playoff run against Gaylord. Highlights tonight on #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/Y4SJJno4x3 — Jeff White (@letshaveabeer44) October 26, 2018

