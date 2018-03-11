The Cedar Springs Red Hawks won their first district championship since 2000, with a 44-14 win over Mt. Pleasant Friday night.

Ben Shaw opened the scoring by returning an interception for a touchdown. Ryan Ringler added a touchdown run to put the Red Hawks in front 14-0.

The Oilers cut the lead to 22-14 at halftime. But Cedar Springs responded with a Kolby Swank touchdown run, followed by an interception return for a touchdown by Sage Serbenta that essentially put the game away.

Cedar Springs moves on to face undefeated Muskegon in the Regional Final next week.

