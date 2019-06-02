GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We are celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day! Today is the 33rd annual national observance celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women and girls in sports.

13 On Your Side Mornings asked viewers to send in photos of female athletes in their lives! The stories and photo's did not disappoint! Check out the submissions in the videos below!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.