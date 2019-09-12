MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — What a difference a year can make.

This time last year, the Central Michigan football team was sitting at home, coming off one of its worst seasons in school history. This year, the Chips came within a few plays of a conference title and they're heading bowling.

Central will travel to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl. They'll take on San Diego State out of the Mountain West Conference.

Coach Jim McElwain is rumored to be in the mix for a couple of head coaching jobs elsewhere, but he says he's going to be in New Mexico with the Chippewas on Dec. 21.

The bowl will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Visit the bowl's website for ticket information.

