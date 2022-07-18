Central Michigan pitcher, Caledonia HS grad Andrew Taylor drafted by Houston Astros

The Central Michigan pitcher was the last player selected on Day 1 of the Draft. He’s 1 of just 3 Chippewas to be selected in the first rounds of the MLB Draft.

ALTO, Michigan — Central Michigan pitcher Andrew Taylor was selected by the Houston Astros with the 80th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was the last player selected on Day 1 of the Draft.

With the 80th pick in the #MLBDraft, we have selected RHP Andrew Taylor from Central Michigan University. #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/JlZbpeL8v3 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 18, 2022

In 2022, Taylor recorded 8 wins in 15 starts while compiling a 3.21 ERA. Taylor finishes his Central Michigan career with the sixth most strikeouts in program history and a 2.45 ERA, which is the ninth best mark in school history during his three seasons in Mount Pleasant.

Taylor is now in rare air when it comes to former Central Michigan baseball players. He’s one of just three Chippewas to be selected in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft joining Chris Knapp who was drafted in the first round in 1975, and Kevin Tapani who was taken in the second in 1986.

8Ks through 3 for Central Michigan's Andrew Taylor. Getting a little bit on outside part of plate.



Pitcher's delight. pic.twitter.com/9qd8Z2j5BU — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 3, 2022

Taylor is an Alto native and a graduate of Caledonia High School. He earned three varsity letters with the baseball team at Caledonia.

