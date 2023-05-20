Central Michigan run rules Western Michigan 12-1 in seven innings

Central Michigan got on the board early, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan baseball team ended the regular season with a 12-1 loss to Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The setback locks in WMU as the number four seed for next week’s MAC Tournament.

Saturday was Senior Day for Western Michigan, with Jimmy Allen, Dane Armbrustmacher, Bobby Dearing, Gavin Doyle, Will Morrison and Drew Szczepaniak honored on the field during a pregame ceremony.

Allen opened the second inning with a double for the Broncos, but was left stranded.

The CMU offense tacked on a pair in the third to extend the margin to 4-0.

The visitors continued to add to their lead in the middle innings, as they picked up four in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth frames.

The Broncos loaded the bases in the fifth, but could not cut into the Central Michigan lead.

Western Michigan collected its lone run of the afternoon in the bottom of the sixth, as in his last home at-bat as a Bronco, Doyle blasted an opposite field home run.

Dearing also notched a hit in his final at-bat at Robert J. Bobb Stadium at Hyames Field, as he ripped a pinch-hit single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning.