Help choose the name for the new West Michigan Women's Pro Volleyball team

The first person to submit the name that is chosen wins a grand prize package. Those who submit the name after that will win a prize, too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans now have a say in the name for the new women's pro volleyball league coming to West Michigan.

The unnamed volleyball team is coming to Van Andel Arena in 2024.

The community is asked to submit their suggestions on the website here. The contest runs until Friday, Feb 10.

You can submit up to three names along with the reason they'd be the perfect fit for the team. Organizers say they appreciate any names beginning with “Grand Rapids,” “West Michigan,” or any other appropriate geographic moniker.

The first person to submit the name that is chosen wins a grand prize package including two season tickets for the inaugural 2024 campaign, recognition at the home opener at Van Andel Arena, a volleyball signed by the inaugural team, the opportunity to meet the team and an assortment of team merchandise, officials said.

Everyone who suggests the winning name after that point will receive two tickets to and recognition at the 2024 home opener, a team-autographed item and two team t-shirts.

The winning team name will be chosen by owners and executives of the team. It is expected to be announced in the coming months.

“We are looking for a team name that proudly reflects the unique attributes of Grand Rapids and West Michigan and that captures the excitement of women’s professional volleyball,” said Scott Gorsline, executive vice president of family investments for DP Fox.

“We look forward to considering all the creative suggestions that fans come up with.”

Official contest rules can be found here.

