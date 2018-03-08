Allen Park, Mich — While Ohio State is trying to figure out exactly when Urban Meyer knew what about the domestic violence allegations against one of its former assistant coaches, one former Buckeye great said the university is right to suspend Meyer.

"Everybody around here and I think everybody that will see this understands the seriousness of domestic violence and there’s nobody that’s a proponent of that," Spielman said Thursday at Lions training camp. "I don’t know what Urban knew and when he knew it. I have no idea. I do think that Ohio State had no choice but to put him on paid administrative leave until they can sort this out."

Smith remained on staff until he was fired last month after his wife asked for and was granted a personal protection order.

Meyer said around that time that he did not know of allegations against Smith from 2015 and would have fired him then had he known.

Spielman, who played for the Buckeyes from 1984-87 and now works as an analyst for Fox and on Lions' preseason telecasts, praised Meyer and his wife, Shelley, as "great people" who "do a lot for the community."

"So I think Urban needs to and deserves to be heard when it’s the appropriate time," Spielman said.

Asked if Meyer, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014, should be fired if he did in fact know of the allegations beforehand, Spielman declined to speculate.

"I don’t know what he did know," Spielman said. "I don’t know. I don’t have enough information to make an educated comment on that."

Regardless of what happens to Meyer, Spielman said he has no doubt the Ohio State football program will remain one of the best in the country.

The Buckeyes are ranked third in the country to start the year.

"The Ohio State program is bigger than any one individual and that’s not my words, that’s Coach Meyer’s words," Spielman said. "And that’s everybody’s words that’s part of that university. You can say the same thing about going down 94 west. Michigan’s program is bigger than any one individual. It has to be that way and it always will be that way."

